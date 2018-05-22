8th TSC hosting Hawaii BOSS ‘Giving and Receiving Day,’ Thursday, May 24

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Behlin

8th Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — The 8th Theater Sustainment Command’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program will be hosting a Giving and Receiving Day, Thursday, May 24 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii.

The Giving and Receiving Day will allow Soldiers the opportunity to give back to the community, raise awareness of the BOSS program and present opportunities to eligible Soldiers.

Beginning at Fort Shafter’s Takata Field, the day will kick off with a volunteer clean-up opportunity, in which Soldiers will earn volunteer hours that can be counted towards community

recognition programs or the Army Volunteer Service Medal. Soldiers will then transition to a social dining event at the Hale Ikena, partaking in food and various games and activities.

The 8th TSC BOSS representative, Sgt. Jeff Tupuola, said he views the day as not only a volunteer opportunity, but as a means to spread the word about the BOSS program and all it has to offer.

“The main point of the event is to spread awareness of the BOSS program,” Tupuola said. “We want everyone to know how we (BOSS) incorporate into the unit’s mission. Everything that we do eventually leads to Soldier readiness.”

Tupuola said the event would touch heavily on two of the BOSS program’s pillars, work and leisure, and volunteering. He said that quality of life is a pillar that’s often touched on in their monthly meetings, but these two are the ones that typically gets Soldiers involved initially.

“Most Soldiers think quality of life just involves the barracks, but we can raise concern about anything that affects single Soldiers,” Tupuola said. “Dining facility times or something as simple as to-go plates not being issued, these are issues that we can bring up to the command to fix.”

Getting the word out about Giving and Receiving Day and BOSS has been extremely important to Tupuola, and his leadership. He said that support he’s received from U.S. Army Hawaii, U.S. Army Pacific and 8th TSC leadership has been second to none.

Tupuola said he’s appreciated the support he’s received thus far for the BOSS program and that he’s looking forward to maximum participation for the Giving and Receiving Day. He’s urging everyone who’s free on May 24 to come out and support the BOSS program.

“We want to be that organization that gets calls from Soldiers daily asking about our events,” Tupuola said. “Please come out and support the BOSS program and our Giving and Receiving Day.”

The events for the Fort Shafter Giving and Receiving Day are as follows:

• 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteer Clean Up at Takata Field

• 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Social Dining at the Hale Ikena

For more information, contact Sgt. Jeff Tupuolo at (808) 861-7144.

