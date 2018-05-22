News Briefs

May

16 / Wednesday

Voting — If you have not registered to vote in your state, complete an SF 76, a Federal Post Card Application Form (FPCA), and mail it to the Local County Election Office (LEO) of your state to be registered and receive your absentee ballot. Or, if you are separating from the Army and heading back to your Home of

Residence, complete a Voter Registration Application and mail/email it to your Home Residence (LEO).

These forms are available through your Installation Voting Assistance Office (IVAO) or through your Unit Voting Officers. For assistance, visit the Installation Voting Assistance Office at Bldg. 750, Room 213, Soldiers Support Center. Hours of operation are Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 808-655-5546. Visit https://www.fvap.gov/ for more information.

17 / Thursday

Evacuation Drill — Solomon Elementary School on Schofield Barracks will hold its annual evacuation drill on Thursday, May 17, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Motorists should expect traffic delays in the vicinity of Carpenter Street, Waianae Uka Ave and Hewitt Street. The drill tests evacuation plans for students and teachers.

Motorists should stay alert and be prepared to stop at designated locations. Use extra caution while traveling through these areas and watch for children and pedestrians.

Pearl Harbor CoC & Gunfire — On Thursday, May 17, the Pacific Fleet Change of Command ceremony will be conducted at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH). During the ceremony, honors will be rendered to flag officers in attendance. Those honors include a traditional naval gun salute, so personnel on the installation may hear gunfire from the saluting battery during the ceremony’s rehearsal on Wednesday (May 16th) and the actual ceremony on Thursday (May 17th) in the vicinity of KILO pier.

Visitors to the National Park’s World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, including residents and personnel of Ford Island, may also hear the gunfire because of their proximity.

The military gun salute is a centuries old practice for rendering honors. As a hand salute demonstrated that the renderer of the salute was unarmed, it was customary for a ship entering a friendly port to discharge its cannons to show they were unloaded.

Gate operations will be modified that morning to support the ceremony:

Halawa Gate will be closed for all commercial vehicle access.

Kuntz Gate will be closed to all privately owned vehicles (POV) traffic to allow for the inspection of commercial vehicles. Thursday, Kuntz Gate will operate two lanes of commercial search operations from 5 a.m. until noon. Inspection operations will then return to normal with one lane in operation.

Other gates remain open that morning to support POV traffic.

For JBPHH updates and information, continue to visit the JBPHH Facebook page, www.facebook.com/JBPHH and Twitter @JointBasePHH.

19 / Saturday

Armed Forces Day — All service members are honored this day. Attend the Joint Military Concert at the Hawaii Theatre, 130 Bethel Street, Honolulu, at 4 p.m. For free tickets, call 528-0506 or visit www.hawaiitheatre.com. The concert is open to the public.

22 / Tuesday

DISA Conference — Professional communicators in signal and signal intelligence are invited to attend a conference hosted by the Defense Information Systems Agency and U.S. Pacific Command, May 22, on Ford Island.

The conference will cover updates from leaders from DISA and the local J6 and service signal communities, as well as presentations and discussions on various topical areas, including satellite communications, Multi-National Information Sharing, virtual data centers, Commercial Solutions for Classified including an update on Defense Enterprise Operations Solutions(DEOS), spectrum overview, and updates on the DOD mobility programs, derived credentials and milCloud 2.0.

“DISA is proud to host this meeting and hopeful members of the signals community will take the opportunity to attend,” said John Coller with DISA Pacific.

The conference will be held in a large conference room on the first floor of 477 Essex Street, EET, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interested attendees should call (808) 472-0197 or email disa.jbphh.pac.mbx.visitor-request@mail.mil to register for the conference.

27 / Sunday

Natatorium Memorial Day — On behalf of the World War I Centennial Commemoration, personnel are invited to attend the 30th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Hawaii World War I Memorial and Natatorium in Waikiki. The event will pay special tribute to the fallen from the First World War, as Hawaii celebrates the second year of the World War I Centennial Commemoration.

Use the Memorial Day Ceremony evite link to RSVP:

https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/index.cfm?i=392855&k=016840017E52.

For a map of the location of the Memorial, go to the following link:

https://goo.gl/maps/LeTrmUJaGYN2.

For more information on the Hawaii World War I Centennial Commemoration, go to https://www.worldwar1centennial.org/index.php/hawaii-wwi-centennial-home.html.

Ongoing

Reunion — The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division, at any time. For information about the association and our 97th annual reunion in Jacksonville, Florida, from Sept. 19-23, 2018, contact Mike Davino at 2IDA.PAO@charter.net, visit www.2ida.org/2018-reunion/ or call 919-498-1910.

Category: Calendar