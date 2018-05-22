Traffic & Outages

June 2018

1 / Friday

Wright Avenue — Alutiiq will be conducting concrete pours for new curbs, gutters and sidewalks near Bldg. 107 and Bldg. 106. The start date will be on Friday, June 1, until Tuesday, July 31. Alutiiq will be required to close the parallel parking in front of Bldg. 107 for the concrete pours in order to safely position the concrete trucks. The work consists of two Phases. Phase 2 will be poured first, thus parallel parking in that phase will be closed. When completed with Phase 2, Phase 1 will be poured, and at that time, parallel parking in that phase will be closed. The concrete pours will be scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

16 / Saturday

East Side Outage — A scheduled power outage will occur on the east side of Schofield Barracks on June 16 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to perform substation maintenance. The list of units, directorates and others impacted may not be specific, and the time of the outage is only an estimate since field conditions may impact time required..

30 / Saturday

West Side Outage — A scheduled power outage will occur on the west side of Schofield Barracks, June 30, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. This outage is required to perform substation maintenance. The list of units, directorates and others impacted may not be specific, and the time of the outage is only an estimate since field conditions may impact time required.

Ongoing

Chanute Road — Alutiiq is requiring a time extension of the partial road closure on Chanute Road near Bldg. 107 for a utility installation until Thursday, May 31. The work schedule will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Saturday. The reason for the time extension was due to heavy rains, which caused delay completion of the underground utility installation.

Category: Calendar, Traffic Report