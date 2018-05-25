Memorial Day events listed

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

Public Affairs

Memorial Day commemorates U.S. men and women who died while in the military service. It is a holiday many of us spend doing family gatherings, backyard barbecues or enjoying a nice evening out with friends and family. However we choose to celebrate Memorial Day, we do so by honoring those who have lost their lives for our great freedoms.

Events

• “Sew a Lei” for Memorial Day — An estimated 40,000 lei will be made, donated and placed on gravesites within the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. To help meet this goal, the public has opportunities to donate their pre-made lei and share their lei-making skills or materials by Friday May 25 to any City Parks office,(9 a.m.- 1 p.m.) the Department of parks and Recreation, (8 a.m. – 2 p.m.) and City or Federal Fire Stations on Oahu from 8 a.m – 6 p.m. Please do not drop off if no one is at the station

Sew a Lei is a project sponsored by the Department of Parks and Recreation, City and County of Honolulu and the Department of Education of the State of Hawai`i. For additional information, please call 768-3003

• Mililani Memorial Park & Mortuary Memorial Day Event invites the community to participate in a free Memorial Day event on Saturday, May 27th, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A short ceremony with a guest speaker, followed by live entertainment, shave ice, popcorn and a balloon release will occur. All are welcome. The location is Mililani Memorial Park Road at Ka Uka Boulevard, Waipahu.

• Vietnam 50 Years Memorial Parade — Hawaii’s official Memorial Day Parade, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the invasion of Pearl Harbor in 2016 and the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War in 2017 is happening May 27th. The parade will pay tribute to our veterans, active military and their families. This event will commemorate the past and celebrate the future in one of the U.S.’s most historic and culturally enriching locations. For more information on scheduled events, visit www.vietnam50years.org.

• Schofield Barracks Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony – The public is invited to join U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii as we honor Army veterans and members of our sister services who served and died in defense of our country during a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony, May 28 at 10 a.m., at the Schofield Barracks Post Cemetery.

Visitors should enter Schofield Barracks via Lyman Gate, off Kunia Road, and provide current driver’s license, vehicle registration, proof of insurance and safety check. All vehicle occupants 16 years of age and older must present a valid government form of identification, such as a driver’s license or state ID card.

For more information call 656-3159 or email usaghi.comrel@gmail.com.

• 69th Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony – This ceremony will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on Monday, May 28, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. It will honor fallen military service members. The event is free and open to the public.

It features several ceremonial presentations and tributes, which include speeches, color guard, presentation of wreaths, firearm salute, aircraft flyover, playing of taps and performances from the Royal Hawaiian Band and Sounds of Aloha Chorus.

Limited parking will be available within the cemetery, with free parking at additional lots and shuttle services offered to the public. The public is encouraged to take advantage of TheBus and free parking at the Joint Management Center on Kealamakai Street, just off South King Street. TheBus routes will run from 7 to 8 a.m. from Alapai Station to Punchbowl. Regular fares and TheBus passes will be in effect. Overflow parking is available at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School and Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School. The HandiVan reserved rides and licensed/marked taxi cabs will be allowed to drive into the cemetery for dropoffs.

Visit honolulu.gov/parks for more information.

• Governor’s Memorial Day Ceremony — This ceremony will be held at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe, Monday, May 28, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Governor David Ige will host the event and honor all members of the armed forces who gave their lives throughout our country’s history.

• Magic Island Lantern Floating Ceremony – This ceremony on May 28, honoring ancestors and loved ones who have passed away is hosted by the Shinnyo-en Buddhist sect, which provides free lanterns for people to float into the water. The floating lanterns represent the souls of the departed, and are a beautiful way for people to remember their loved ones.

Free parking at the Hawaii Convention Center from 7a.m. – midnight.

Free shuttle service from the convention center to Magic Island 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. and back to the Convention Center after the ceremony at 9:30 p.m. To request an event pass contact Joy Goto at joy@strykerweiner.com or call 351-7033. For those unable to make it, stream the lantern floating ceremony online at lanternfloatinghawaii.com and hawaiinewsnow.com

• Holiday Schedule — City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed Monday, May 28, in observance of Memorial Day, a federal holiday.

~ Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services will be available.

~ TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. For route and schedule information, go to www.thebus.org.

~ Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.

~ Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.

~ The Neal Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

~ The People’s Open Markets will not be held.

~ All Satellite City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers will be closed.

~ The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

~ On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park and metered parking lots.

Also, get more details regarding the Punchbowl ceremony at www.honolulu.gov/parks.

Category: News, Observances