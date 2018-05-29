Video – 8th Theater Sustainment Command divers work the Pacific

FORT SHAFTER — The 7th Engineer Dive Detachment, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command is one of only six Army engineer dive teams, and the only one supporting the Pacific region spanning 9,000 miles and 16 time zones.

Army divers are in the unique MOS 12D. Their primary responsibilities include reconnaissance, demolition and salvage in underwater conditions. This can include inspecting and patching damaged watercraft hulls, salvaging underwater equipment, construction of piers and harbor facilities, and surveying for underwater obstacles.