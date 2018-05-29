Exchange bulks up BE FIT website

Army & Air Force Exchange Service

DALLAS – Shoppers now have an easier way to find workout plans, healthy recipes and fitness insights at their fingertips.

The Department of Defense’s largest retailer has debuted a fresh look to its BE FIT section on ShopMyExchange.com. Shoppers using cellphones, tablets or other personal devices to visit the site also have a streamlined experience that allows them to view exercise videos, blogs and other resources on the go. The redesign is part of the Exchange’s BE FIT program, which encourages readiness and resiliency for Soldiers, Airmen and their families.

The revamped ShopMyExchange.com/be-fit features workout tips, including cardio, strength training, yoga and more. Monthly refreshes will offer updated recipes, articles and videos. Sgt. Maj. Edward Bell and wife Lisa, the Exchange’s BE FIT spokescouple, also share their personal best practices for smart shopping at the commissary, keeping kids active on a military installation and more.

Shoppers can also find name-brand gear on the website, including apparel, footwear, exercise equipment and fitness trackers, along with advice from the pros, such as how to choose the right exercise shoes.

“The new BE FIT website is an excellent resource for Airmen, Soldiers and their families looking to reinforce healthy habits,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange makes it a mission to support troops’ readiness and resiliency through a BE FIT lifestyle, and the updated website is a testament to our commitment to the military community.”

