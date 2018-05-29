Memorial Day, numerous organizations give honor to fallen at Post Cemetery

Sylvia Scully

Pau Hana Editor

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Scouts and their parents arrived as early as 5:45 a.m., on Monday, May 28th, Memorial Day, to honor service members buried at the Post Cemetery.

The youth were there to place American flags and handmade leis at each gravesite. They received explanations oo how each flag was to be placed, so that strong winds would not cause any to fall down, as during past observances.

In attendance were Boy Scouts from Troops 24 and 32, Pac 144 and 176, American Heritage Girls (Pearl City), Kolekole Girl Scouts Unit Troop 66 (Schofield), men and women from The Knights Templar, a

Masonic organization from Schofield, who attended in uniform, as well eight members from the Not Forgotten Hawaii organization led by Carl Ceelos McMorris. All later stopped and gave honors when the colors were raised, then slowly lowered to half mast as taps played, at 7:00 a.m.

After all the flags and leis were placed on the headstones, Ernestine Pratt, deputy of the Post Cemetery, and Annette Cooper, Casualty Assistance Memorial Affairs and mistress of the ceremony, thanked Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 352 of Mililani and VFW Post 2875 of Foster Village Salt Lake who provided all the new flags, and to OC Orcutt who personally provided some flags. Ms Cooper also thanked Gertrude Ono and Herbery Nakagawa Jr representing the Wahiawa Rainbow Seniors who made all the leis, and to everyone for coming and remembering our fallen heroes.

In the days prior to the event, Les Akeo, Schofield Barracks Maintenance & Repair Section Foreman, from the Directorate of Public Works (DPW), U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, and his grounds crew team, ensured the grounds were free of rubbish and the grass was pristine. Mr. Akeo and Mr. Keith Klonower, Facility Manager , Business Operations Division at DPW arrived at 5:30 a.m. and double-checked all cleanups before the ceremony began at 10 a.m.

Category: Community, Leadership, Observances