Video – HIARNG tests for acid rain and air quality during Hawaii lava flow
Video by Spc. Aven Santiago
State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office
PAHOA, Island of Hawaii — Below, the Hawaii Army National Guard works with first responders to help support Hawaii County.
The Soldiers from 93rd Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, or WMD-CST, evaluated the air quality in parts of Pahoa. They also tested the pH levels of the water to determine whether acid rain was present in the area.