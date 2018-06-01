3rd Brigade Combat Team, Singapore troops conduct Tiger Balm 18 live-fire exercise

An engineer team assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, prepares an improvised Bangalore torpedo to clear an obstacle during a live fire exercise for Tiger Balm 18 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on May 23, 2018. Tiger Balm is a bilateral exercise held yearly between the U.S. and Singapore armies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, clear a bunker during a live fire exercise for Tiger Balm 18 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on May 23, 2018. Tiger Balm is a bilateral exercise held yearly between the U.S. and Singapore armies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon)

