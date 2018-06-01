3rd Brigade Combat Team, Singapore troops conduct Tiger Balm 18 live-fire exercise

An engineer team assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, prepares an improvised Bangalore torpedo to clear an obstacle during a live fire exercise for Tiger Balm 18 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on May 23, 2018. Tiger Balm is a bilateral exercise held yearly between the U.S. and Singapore armies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
-
-
A mortar team assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a fire mission with a M224 60 mm Lightweight Mortar during a live fire exercise for Tiger Balm 18 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on May 23, 2018. Tiger Balm is a bilateral exercise held yearly between the U.S. and Singapore armies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
-
-
A mortar team assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a fire mission with a M224 60 mm Lightweight Mortar during a live fire exercise for Tiger Balm 18 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on May 23, 2018. Tiger Balm is a bilateral exercise held yearly between the U.S. and Singapore armies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
-
-
Strike Observer Mission (STORM) team Soldiers assigned to 24th Battalion Singapore Artillery and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, maneuver into an observation post during a live fire exercise for Tiger Balm 18 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on May 23, 2018. Tiger Balm is a bilateral exercise held yearly between the U.S. and Singapore armies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
-
-
Strike Observer Mission (STORM) team Soldiers assigned to 24th Battalion Singapore Artillery and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, establish an observation post during a live fire exercise for Tiger Balm 18 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on May 23, 2018. Tiger Balm is a bilateral exercise held yearly between the U.S. and Singapore armies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
-
-
Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, call for fire support during a live fire exercise for Tiger Balm 18 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on May 23, 2018. Tiger Balm is a bilateral exercise held yearly between the U.S. and Singapore armies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
-
-
Cpl. 1st Class Jun Yi (right), a Strike Observer Mission (STORM) team Soldier assigned to 24th Battalion Singapore Artillery, discusses with a fellow Soldier about tactics during a live fire exercise for Tiger Balm 18 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on May 23, 2018. Tiger Balm is a bilateral exercise held yearly between the U.S. and Singapore armies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, clear a bunker during a live fire exercise for Tiger Balm 18 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on May 23, 2018. Tiger Balm is a bilateral exercise held yearly between the U.S. and Singapore armies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon)
Tags: 25th Infantry Division, 2nd Battalion 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, featured, full-image, Singapore, Tiger Balm
Category: Exercises, News, Training