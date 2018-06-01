Military hosts annual joint concert at Hawaii Theatre

| June 1, 2018 | 0 Comments
HONOLULU — Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Christi Espinoza, Army Staff Sgt. Tierra Brown, Petty Officer 2nd Class Hayley Crnkovich, Air Force Staff Sgt. Courtney Clifford perform ÒBoogie Woogie Bugle BoyÓ during a performance of the national anthem during the 33rd annual Joint Military Concert at the Hawaii Theatre Center, May 19, 2018. The 25th Infantry Division Band, Hawaii Army National Guard Band, Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and Air Force Band of the Pacific performed a free concert together in honor of Military Appreciation Month and Armed Forces Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)

HONOLULU — Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Christi Espinoza, Army Staff Sgt. Tierra Brown, Petty Officer 2nd Class Hayley Crnkovich, Air Force Staff Sgt. Courtney Clifford perform “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” during a performance of the national anthem during the 33rd annual Joint Military Concert at the Hawaii Theatre Center, May 19, 2018. The 25th Infantry Division Band, Hawaii Army National Guard Band, Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and Air Force Band of the Pacific performed a free concert together in honor of Military Appreciation Month and Armed Forces Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)

(See the full story at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/278483/service-members-sing-dance-33rd-annual-joint-military-concert?sub_id=313&utm_campaign=subscriptions&utm_medium=email&utm_source=313&utm_content=asset_link.)

HONOLULU — Service members from various branches perform together during the 33rd annual Joint Military Concert at Hawaii Theatre Center, May 19, 2018. The 25th Infantry Division Band, Hawaii Army National Guard Band, Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific performed a free concert together in honor of Military Appreciation Month and Armed Forces Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)

HONOLULU — Service members from various branches perform together during the 33rd annual Joint Military Concert at Hawaii Theatre Center, May 19, 2018. The 25th Infantry Division Band, Hawaii Army National Guard Band, Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific performed a free concert together in honor of Military Appreciation Month and Armed Forces Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)

Tags: , , ,

Category: Community

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

«
»