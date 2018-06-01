Military hosts annual joint concert at Hawaii Theatre

HONOLULU — Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Christi Espinoza, Army Staff Sgt. Tierra Brown, Petty Officer 2nd Class Hayley Crnkovich, Air Force Staff Sgt. Courtney Clifford perform “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” during a performance of the national anthem during the 33rd annual Joint Military Concert at the Hawaii Theatre Center, May 19, 2018. The 25th Infantry Division Band, Hawaii Army National Guard Band, Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and Air Force Band of the Pacific performed a free concert together in honor of Military Appreciation Month and Armed Forces Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)
(See the full story at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/278483/service-members-sing-dance-33rd-annual-joint-military-concert?sub_id=313&utm_campaign=subscriptions&utm_medium=email&utm_source=313&utm_content=asset_link.)
HONOLULU — U.S. Navy Musician 2nd Class Daniel Weber dances with U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Krysta Waters as they perform “Blue Moon” during the 33rd Annual Joint Military Concert at Hawaii Theatre Center, May 19, 2018. The 25th Infantry Division Band, Hawaii Army National Guard Band, Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific performed a free concert together in honor of Military Appreciation Month and Armed Forces Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Service members perform the Service Medley during the 33rd annual Joint Military Concert at Hawaii Theatre Center, May 19, 2018. The 25th Infantry Division Band, Hawaii Army National Guard Band, Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and Air Force Band of the Pacific performed a free concert together in honor of Military Appreciation Month and Armed Forces Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Army Staff Sgt. Tierra Brown, a vocalist with the 25th Infantry Division Band, performs “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” during the 33rd annual Joint Military Concert at Hawaii Theatre Center, May 19, 2018. The 25th Infantry Division Band, Hawaii Army National Guard Band, Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and Air Force Band of the Pacific performed a free concert together in honor of Military Appreciation Month and Armed Forces Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Service members pause to be recognized during the 33rd annual Joint Military Concert at Hawaii Theatre Center, May 19, 2018. The 25th Infantry Division Band, Hawaii Army National Guard Band, Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and Air Force Band of the Pacific performed a free concert together in honor of Military Appreciation Month and Armed Forces Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)
HONOLULU — Service members from various branches perform together during the 33rd annual Joint Military Concert at Hawaii Theatre Center, May 19, 2018. The 25th Infantry Division Band, Hawaii Army National Guard Band, Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific performed a free concert together in honor of Military Appreciation Month and Armed Forces Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)
