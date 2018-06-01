Punahou’s JROTC visits AUSA’s LANPAC

HONOLULU — JROTC cadets from Punahou School make an annual visit to the Association of the United States Army’s LANPAC, May 22.

The cadets breeze through the exhibition hall and their instructor, retired Lt. Col. Bob Takao, randomly find conference attendees of all ranks and backgrounds and ask them to quickly give a one-minute introduction of themselves, what they do in the Army and where they grew up.

“This is an exceptional laboratory. It is one of the cadets’ favorite field trips near the end of the school year as they begin to understand the latest in Army technology, versatility, lethality, and most importantly, the people that make up the Army.

The Punahou JROTC program is celebrating it’s 100th anniversary this year, and the program is the oldest JROTC program in the state.

