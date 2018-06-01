U.S. Army Pacific encourages safety throughout this month

FORT SHAFTER — U.S. Army Pacific’s Safety joins the National Safety Council and the U.S. Army Readiness Safety/Center work to ensure No One Gets Hurt.

June is National Safety Month, and senior Army leaders are asking Soldiers, Department of the Army civilians and their family members to educate one another on risk and influence behaviors surrounding the leading causes of preventable injury and death.

National Safety Month coincides with the beginning of summer, historically the deadliest time of year for Soldiers off duty.

While much effort will be put into awareness during June, senior Army leaders urge all members of the Army family to remember safety is a day-to-day commitment and responsibility.

The National Safety Council celebrates National Safety Month as a time to bring attention to key safety issues. As we move into summer, please view the links provided on this page and join the Council and our Army family across the globe and reduce risk of the following safety issues:

• Week 1: Emergency Preparedness

• Week 2: Wellness

• Week 3: Falls

• Week 4: Driving

National Safety Month

Sponsored by the National Safety Council, National Safety Month is observed annually by the U.S. Army in June. This observance is focused on reducing leading causes of injury and death for service members while on duty, off duty, while driving the nation’s roads and highways, and while in the comfort of their homes and communities.

This observance offers the Army leaders a prime opportunity to review and revitalize the Army’s accident prevention efforts and engage the force on loss prevention and risk management through increased awareness, recognition, mitigation, and behavior change.

What has the Army done?

The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, in collaboration with the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army and the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment, launches an Army-wide campaign each June to bring attention to the importance of creating an Army-wide culture of safety.

USACRC website provides safety information and multimedia products available to help educate Soldiers and leaders. Materials typically focus on different aspects of safety in the Army, including civilian injury prevention, ground operations, aviation operations, and driving.

What continued efforts are planned for the future?

The Army will continue its annual observance of National Safety Month, with the USACRC providing support with safety information by way of products and tools for users in the field. While yearly campaigns may differ in topic areas or focus, materials will always be developed according to the Army’s latest accident trends and risk mitigation initiatives.

Leaders will continually increase their level of engagement with their subordinates to execute the following:

• Increase awareness.

• Increase the recognition of hazards.

• Increase the need to mitigate risk.

• Increase the opportunity to change a behavior.

• Decrease the opportunity for injury, death, or destruction of property.

Why is this important to the Army?

Preventable accidents that result in injuries and fatalities reduce the Army’s strength and impact combat readiness. The spring and summer months are typically the most dangerous times of year for Soldiers off duty, especially regarding accidents involving private motor vehicles, motorcycles and personal watercraft.

Every day is critical when it comes to risk, and leaders, Soldiers, Army civilians and family members must work together to prevent needless losses within their formations, organizations and communities. By using National Safety Month as a starting point for dialogue, leaders can establish or enhance safety programs that pay dividends throughout the year, regardless of season.

Category: Leadership, News, Safety