AUSA’s LANPAC comes to a close

A Soldier tests out hands on technology at the e sixth annual Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Land Forces of the Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium May 22 through May 24. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Keith Anderson, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs)
Maj. Gen. Mark O’Neil, Commander of U.S. Army Alaska speaks with Soldiers at the sixth annual Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Land Forces of the Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium May 22 through May 24.
Commanding General Robert B. Brown, U.S. Army Pacific, closes out the three-day symposium by thanking everyone in attendance. People from around the world gather in downtown Honolulu to take part in the sixth annual Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Land Forces of the Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium May 22 through May 24.
