Community Calendar

Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve has switched to summer hours which includes extended closure time. The nature preserve will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, except for Tuesdays when it is closed to the public. This summer schedule was effective from the Memorial Day Weekend through the Labor Day Weekend. For additional questions or information about the nature preserve, please call (808) 395-2211 or visit the official Hanauma Bay website, www.honolulu.gov/parks-hbay, operated by the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation.

USO Hawaii # Flex4Forces– is encouraging residents of Hawaii to simply strike a bicep flex in support of our nation’s service members and families until July 4, take a picture and share your photo or video on social media using #Flex4Forces and encourage your friends to do the same, along with a message about why they support our nation’s military forces. Then they nominate four friends to flex next and donate $4 to the USO. #Flex4Forces photos and messages shared on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter will be shared with USO centers around the globe. See photos at facebook.com/HawaiiUSO.



The Center for West O‘ahu Ka Makana Ali’i located at 91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy. in Kapolei, presents the sounds of live music every second Saturday of the month from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Center Court. This month we’ll be serenading shoppers with Dayton Watanabe from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Chris Mercado from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For information call 628-4800 or visit www.kamakanaalii.com..

Celebrate 243 years of the U.S. Army with a Luau at 5 p.m. on Weyand Field.

Free entertainment and activities. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Open to all DoD ID cardholders and their guests. Traditional Hawaiian food, carnival eats and adult beverages available for purchase.

The Spouse Education and Career Opportunities Program (SECO) –Trying to advance your career, or looking for that next great job that you are able to carry with you the next time you PCS? SECO can help you search and get you started on your education, finalize that perfect resume, or assist you with your career planning. Visit https://myseco.militaryonesource.mil/portal/ to access more resources and tools!

Family Fishing — Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden in Kaneohe hosts this free catch and release family event, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays. Bring walking shoes, insect repellent, rain gear and fishing bait (fresh white bread). A limited number of bamboo poles are available to borrow on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a 20-minute hike to the fishing area. For details/reservations, call 233-7323

SAT/ACT Prep — Free DOD-sponsored prep prepares students for the college testing season. Request a donated program at eKnowledge.com or call (951) 256-4076.

Mammograms — “Helping Women Now. Are You Due?” The U.S. Army Health Clinic-SB offers walk-in mammograms at the Radiology Clinic, Bldg. 685, first floor. Call 433-8355.

Army Museum in Waikiki Volunteering — The U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii is looking for friendly and sociable volunteers to greet museum visitors from all over the world. Volunteers will man the reception desk, Tuesday-Saturday (closed on Sunday and Monday), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1-4 p.m. The museum is also looking for docents (volunteer tour guides) and individuals who have knowledge and abilities in woodworking, metal work, assembly and/or web design and graphic arts. The museum is operated by USAG-HI and is located in the heart of Waikiki on historic Fort DeRussy. The museum is free and open to the public. Call 438-2825.

TheBus — Oahu bus service now features one-day passes, good for up to 27 hours of unlimited use, for $5 adults and $2.50 youths, and $2 for eligible disabled, seniors, and U.S. Medicare and TheHandi-Van cardholders. Limited to cash-paying passengers and replaces the need for transfers. Contact TheBus Information line at (808) 848-5555 or visit www.thebus.org.

Honolulu City Arts and Culture — Learn about current and upcoming free events sponsored by the mayor’s office at www.honolulu.gov/moca/moca-calendar.html.

Food for Families — ASYMCA at WAAF has an emergency food locker to assist families. It’s open 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday. Call 624-5645.

Vehicle Registration — The City and County of Honolulu satellite vehicle registration office at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is open for business, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 915 North Road, Bldg. 1314, in the Club Pearl Complex. The service is open to all military personnel, their family members and civilians from all military posts with base access.

Mystery Shopper — Soldiers, family members, retirees, civilians and others who live and work on Army Hawaii installations have the opportunity to give honest feedback on the services they receive at USAG-HI facilities. To become a “mystery customer,” call 656-0880/0881 or log onto www.usaghi.cms@us.army.mil.

Installation Waste Disposal — For proper disposal in residential areas, contact your local community center. Do not place any cardboard, wood, bulky waste, hazardous materials or green waste in or around dumpsters. Visit www.islandpalmcommunities.com/CurrentResidents.Save

