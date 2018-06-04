Keiki hula joins 50th State Fair

New Partnership Highlights Culture, Offers Performance Opportunities to Keiki, Hālau

Kalihi-Palama Culture & Arts Society, Inc.

News Release

O‘ahu — Hawaii’s oldest Native Hawaiian owned business has partnered with Hawaii’s leading children’s hula competition to create new opportunities for children and culture at the 50th State Fair.

“E.K. Fernandez presents Keiki Hula” is a new act coming to the 50th State Fair this year. The Saturday night performances will feature Hawaii’s leading keiki halau, all of whom are preparing for the 43rd Annual Queen Liliuokalani Keiki Hula Competition, to be held July 19-21, 2018 at the Neal Blaisdell Arena.

“As a Native Hawaiian owned business, we are thrilled to welcome Keiki Hula to into our family,” said E.K. Fernandez Shows President, Kanekepo‘okalani ‘Scott’ Fernandez. “Our family has been supporting Hawaiian musicians and artists for generations . We are so happy to offering that same support to the next generation of hula practitioners.”

The new events, coordinated through the Keiki Hula competition, will feature several hālau from across O‘ahu.

“We see how uplifting and powerful the ability to exhibit their talents is for children. It builds confidence in our keiki. It brings joy to their families. There is no better partner for us in this regard than E.K. Fernandez, a company which has dedicated itself to bringing aloha and happiness to families across Hawai‘i for over 100 years,” said Keiki Hula President, Trisha Kehaulani Watson-Sproat.

“Our children benefit. The hālau benefit through the fundraising opportunity this provides. Our Keiki Hula families benefit by being able to come together to celebrate the achievements of their keiki. This partnership demonstrates the full potential of local businesses using their resources to support our youth and host culture,” noted Watson-Sproat.

The Queen Lili‘uokalani Keiki Hula Competition was created in 1976 in honor of the Queen of Hawai‘i. Hundreds of children compete annually with thousands in attendance at the Blaisdell Arena. The competition is also televised for a global audience.

Fernandez, whose great-grandparents, Abraham and Minerva Fernandez, were close personal friends of Queen Lili‘uokalani, anticipates this being the first performances to what will become a statewide activity.

“My family were loyal supporters of the Queen. I am happy to be supporting this children’s event named in her honor. My goal is to bring Keiki Hula to all our fairs, especially those on our neighbor islands. We want to support hula and the Hawaiian culture as much as possible. We are finding many new, exciting ways to do that.”

The Keiki Hula performances begin on Saturday, May 26 and continue each Saturday throughout the run of the fair. The see the full schedule of “EK Fernandez presents Keiki Hula” performances, visit http://ekfernandezshows.com/. For more information on the upcoming Queen Liliuokalani Keiki Hula Competition, visit www.keikihula.org.

Important Dates

• 50th State Fair runs from Friday – Sunday May 25 – July 1, 2018 at the Aloha Stadium

Fridays: 6pm to closing

Saturdays: 4pm to 6pm

Saturdays: 6pm to closing

Sundays: 12noon 6pm

Sundays: 6pm to closing

• 43rd Annual Queen Lili‘uokalani Keiki Hula Competition runs from July 19-21, 2018 at the Blaisdell Concert Hall. Tickets go on sale June 1, 2018 at www.ticketmaster.com or the Blaisdell Box Office. The 2018 Competition will air on KFVE.

• 50th State Fair Keiki Hula Performances

June 16, 7 p.m., Halau Napunaheleonapua and Kumu Rich Pedrina

June 23, 6 p.m., Hula Hui O Kapunahala ‘o Nu’uanu YMCA and Kumu Carolee Nishi

7 p.m. Halau Napunaheleonapua and Kumu Rich Pedrina

June 30, 7 p.m., Hula Hui O Kapunahala ‘o Nu’uanu YMCA and Kumu Carolee Nishi

