Military Star to give away $30,000 in Exchange gift cards

DALLAS – Living a BE FIT lifestyle is its own reward – but a bonus never hurts.

MILITARY STAR’s Ignite Your Workout sweepstakes will reward 100 lucky military shoppers with a $300 exchange gift card each. Shoppers automatically earn an entry with two purchases at their local commissary plus two purchases at Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Navy Exchange or Marine Corps Exchange locations with their MILITARY STAR card from June 1 through 30.

Winning Army & Air Force shoppers will receive an Army & Air Force Exchange Service gift card, while Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard winners will receive a gift card to their respective exchange.

The Exchange has been partnering with the Defense Commissary Agency to highlight better-for-you choices as part of the Exchange’s BE FIT program to encourage readiness and resiliency in Soldiers, Airmen and military families. The Ignite Your Workout sweepstakes is the latest initiative to promote awareness of the healthy living program.

“What better way to spotlight our BE FIT program than by giving away $30,000?” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser. “We look forward to rewarding 100 deserving members of the military community with this sweepstakes.”

Participating operations include the Army & Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard exchanges; ShopMyExchange.com; myNavyExchange.com; ShopCGX.com; exchange concessionaires and the commissary. Winners will be announced on or about July 31. For more information and official rules, visit MyECP.com/CustomerAds/Page/Exchange.

MILITARY STAR offers added value for shoppers. Last year, cardholders saved big with exclusive, money-saving benefits:

$309 million* saved with one of the lowest APRs of any store credit card

$33 million** saved with no annual, late or over-limit fees

$17 million saved through 0-interest promotional offers

The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. For more information, visit MyECP.com.

*The MILITARY STAR credit card offers the lowest flat interest rate (11.74%) of any retail credit card (source, Creditcards.com). All cardholders enjoy the same low interest rate regardless of credit score.

**Unlike most credit cards, the MILITARY STAR credit program does not charge annual, late or over-limit fees.

About MILITARY STAR: The MILITARY STAR credit card program offers affordable and responsible credit solutions to the military community. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service operates the MILITARY STAR program on behalf of the military resale community.

About the Exchange: Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing.

The Exchange is the 56th-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.4 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors.

To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.

