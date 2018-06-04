MWR Briefs

June



June 1- 30

Mini Flag Football Season – Registration is from June 1- 30 for the July 14-August 18 season. Youth born 2013-2014 come out and learn and love a new sport. This is a parent and youth participation program. Practices are once a week on Thursdays from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Both parent and child receive a T-shirt and the child receives a football. Contact the Sports Director at 836-1923 for AMR or 655-6465 for Schofield.

PreSale Game & Ride Tickets for the 4th Of July Extravaganza! – Outdoor Recreations Center Leisure TRavel Services and the Army Bowling Centers will be pre-selling $20 tickets for $15 from June 1-30.

5 / Tuesday

Resiliency through Art (for Wounded Warriors) — This program focuses on self-expression through art in a small group setting at the SB Arts & Crafts Center every Tuesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Call 655-4202, as registration is required.

6 / Wednesday

Celebrate National Running Day with a Virtual Run –This run is self-paced and self-monitored. Participants will choose their route, distance, and pace. The goal of the event is to encourage the community to be active. Participants can pick up a badge at any Army Physical Fitness Center during race week. They will proudly display their running accomplishment on the badge to inspire others. Register online at HiMWR.com/race or call 655-8007

Movie Afternoon at Sgt. Yano Library – We’ll be showing a movie (PG) on Wednesday afternoons from 3 to 5 p.m. Please call the library for movie titles at 655-0145.

9 / Saturday

Beach Paddling Jam – It is National Get Outside Day from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in Haleiwa. Learn paddling sports such as paddle boarding, kayaking, Hawaiian ocean canoes or hybrid boats. Open to all DoD cardholders. Call Outdoor Recreation on Schofield at 655-0143.

Ongoing

Exceptional Family Member Program — The EFMP Poki’i Sibling Support is for children ages 6-16 years old who are siblings of EFMs. Classes are full of fun and upbeat activities that provide an opportunity for siblings to meet friends, express their feelings and discuss experiences of being a sibling. Time is 5:30–7:30 p.m. at SB ACS for dates and more information please call 655-4227.

10 Steps to a Federal Job – Held at Schofield Barracks Soldier & Family Assistance Center (SFAC) Bldg 663 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Walk through the steps to create an effective targeted federal resume and successfully manage the application process. To sign up, call 655-4227.

Sundae Monday at Hale Ikena — Every Monday at FS from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. build your own ice cream sundae as part of our lunch buffet for $14.95. Call 438-1974.

Mongolian BBQ — Choose your own vegetables and meats for a delicious stir-fry. Get barbecue on Mondays at SB Kolekole Bar & Grill, 1249 Kolekole Ave., from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

Clay Hand Building — Attend at the SB Arts & Crafts Center, Thursdays, from 1-3 p.m. The first session is $25; additional sessions are $5. Call 655-4202.

Keiki Night — Every Wednesday is Keiki Night at the SB Kolekole Bar & Grill. Kids under 10 eat for only $2.99 from the kids menu from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

Thirsty Thursdays at WAAF Hangar — Every Thursday enjoy $0.75 wings and draft specials from 4:30-8 p.m. Call 656-1745.

Xbox Challenge NBA 2K17 — Every Wednesday at 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 655-5698.

Movie Event — Weekly movie event held on Wednesdays at SB Sgt. Yano Library from 3-5 p.m. All movies will be PG. Titles are available upon request. Call 655-8002.

Burger Bar Wednesday — Enjoy at FS Hale Ikena, Bldg. 711, Morton Drive, every Wednesday. Get hot dogs and burgers at the Grand Buffet. Call 438-1974.

Sand Volleyball and Dodgeball — Every Tuesday at SB Tropics from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 655-5698.

Quilting and Sewing — Every Tuesday and Sunday, attend quilting and sewing from 5-8 p.m. or 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for $25 (first class) or $6 (each additional class) at the SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572. Ages 17 and up recommended; for younger patrons, call 655-4202.

Texas Hold’em Poker — Play Texas Hold’em every Thursday at SB Tropics at 5:30 p.m. Seating is limited. Cost is $25. MWR Bucks to 1st place. Awarded the last Thursday of each month. Call 655-5698.

Mom & Tots — Every Thursday, moms (or a parent/guardian) can enjoy mixed media crafting at $5 from 10-11 a.m., at SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572, 919 Humphreys Road. Call 655-4202.

Wing Night at Mulligan’s — Every Thursday night on FS from 3:30-8 p.m., get 10 wings for $3, 20 wings for $5. Call 438-1974.

9 Ball Pool Tournament at Tropics — Join us every Thursday at 6 p.m. for a 9-ball single elimination and sudden death tournament at SB Tropics. Call 655-5698.

Pottery Wheel Throwing — This class includes instruction and firing up to 15 pieces during class time, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., on Sundays, and 5-8 p.m., on Tuesdays. Costs $100 for a 10-week session at the SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572. Ages 17 & up recommended; for younger patrons, call 655-4202.Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Category: Calendar