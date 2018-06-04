Tiger Balm live-fire exercise wraps up

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — U.S. and Singapore troops conducted a combined arms live fire exercise (CALFEX) at the Battle Area Complex, here, on May 23-24, 2018.

The participating Singapore units in the CALFEX are Strike Observer Mission (STORM) teams assigned to the 6th Singapore Infantry Division and 10th Singapore Infantry Brigade.

U.S. Army participants include 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division; the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard; 426th Civil Affairs Battalion, California Army National Guard, and an element of AH-64E Apache helicopters from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th ID.

Col. Leung Shing Tai, commander, 6th Division, Singapore Army gave his thoughts on the joint Singapore-U.S. CALFEX.

“In this exercise,” Leung said, “we saw the integration of the SAF STORM team with their U.S. Army fires and air counterparts in a combined arms live firing exercise.

“During my visit to the CALFEX, I witnessed our Soldiers communicating directly to the U.S. Apache gunship to direct fires onto the target—another first in Tiger Balm history. My troops told me that it as an eye-opening experience and once they will not forget anytime soon!”

“Our Soldiers have benefited immensely both on a professional and personal level over the past two weeks,” he said.

