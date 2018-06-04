Tiger Balm live-fire exercise wraps up

Strike Observer Mission (STORM) team Soldiers assigned to 24th Battalion Singapore Artillery and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, maneuver into an observation post during a live fire exercise for Tiger Balm 18 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on May 23, 2018. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — U.S. and Singapore troops conducted a combined arms live fire exercise (CALFEX) at the Battle Area Complex, here, on May 23-24, 2018.
The participating Singapore units in the CALFEX are Strike Observer Mission (STORM) teams assigned to the 6th Singapore Infantry Division and 10th Singapore Infantry Brigade.
Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, call for fire support during a live fire exercise for Tiger Balm 18 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on May 23, 2018. Tiger Balm is a bilateral exercise held yearly between the U.S. and Singapore armies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Cpl. 1st Class Jun Yi (right), a Strike Observer Mission (STORM) team Soldier assigned to 24th Battalion Singapore Artillery, discusses with a fellow Soldier about tactics during a live fire exercise for Tiger Balm 18 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on May 23, 2018. Tiger Balm is a bilateral exercise held yearly between the U.S. and Singapore armies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
U.S. Army participants include 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division; the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard; 426th Civil Affairs Battalion, California Army National Guard, and an element of AH-64E Apache helicopters from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th ID.
Col. Leung Shing Tai, commander, 6th Division, Singapore Army gave his thoughts on the joint Singapore-U.S. CALFEX.
“In this exercise,” Leung said, “we saw the integration of the SAF STORM team with their U.S. Army fires and air counterparts in a combined arms live firing exercise.
Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, maneuvers inside a gulch during a live fire exercise for Tiger Balm 18 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on May 23, 2018. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
“During my visit to the CALFEX, I witnessed our Soldiers communicating directly to the U.S. Apache gunship to direct fires onto the target—another first in Tiger Balm history. My troops told me that it as an eye-opening experience and once they will not forget anytime soon!”
“Our Soldiers have benefited immensely both on a professional and personal level over the past two weeks,” he said.
