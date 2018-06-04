U.S., Singapore armies conclude Tiger Balm 18

WAIMANALO, Hawaii — U.S. and Singapore armies concluded Tiger Balm 18, an annual bilateral exercise, at the 298th Regiment, Multi-Functional Training Unit (MFTU), Regional Training Institute (RTI), here, on May 26, 2018.

The participating Singapore units in the two weeklong exercise are the 6th Singapore Infantry Division and 10th Singapore Infantry Brigade.

U.S. Army participants include 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division; the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard; 426th Civil Affairs Battalion, California Army National Guard, and an element of AH-64E Apache helicopters from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th ID.

Col. Leung Shing Tai, commander, 6th Division, Singapore Army gave his closing remarks for the ceremony.

“It is a real privilege to be able to join you this afternoon,” Leung said. “I know the hard work each of our staffs put in will make this year’s exercise one of growth that will further build the bonds of partnership and friendship.”

He stated the Singapore units were involved with the set-up of the Civil Military Ops Center, participated in a counter-IED subject matter expert exchange, and Strike Observer Mission (STORM) team involved with a combined arms live fire exercise.

“In conclusion, exercise Tiger Balm is a story of valued partnership and enduring friendships,” he said. “It is a platform upon which we continue to sharpen our interoperability, and enhance our mutual understanding and trust

Maj. Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commander, 25th Infantry Division gave remarks for his service during the ceremony.

“Seeing you standing in formation today, shoulder to shoulder, at the conclusion of this exercise and two weeks of intensive training,” Clark said. “Leaves me both impressed and inspired.”

“Impressed because I understand we are better trained in the terms of combat operations,” he said. “And inspired because we are ready to go war in the future to address challenges when are nations need to call us to do so.”

“In conclusion, as this exercise ends,” he said. “I ask you to understand and really put your heart, mind and soul into understanding that our work here is not done. We have to take the lessons we learned together collectively and share them throughout our formations and continue to build upon the legacy that is Tiger Balm.”

