715th MI participates in half marathon that honors ‘the fallen’

| June 6, 2018 | 0 Comments
Leaders and Soldiers assigned to 715th Military Intelligence Battalion, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater, honor our fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country, by participating in the Hibiscus Half Marathon May 27, 2018 in Waikiki, Hawaii. During the Half Marathon, the Soldiers donned their ruck sacks with photos of heroes that they knew personally as they walked and ran the route.

Leaders and Soldiers assigned to 715th Military Intelligence Battalion, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater, honor our fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country, by participating in the Hibiscus Half Marathon, May 27, 2018 in Waikiki, Hawaii. During the Half Marathon, the Soldiers donned their ruck sacks with photos of heroes that they knew personally as they walked and ran the route.

Leaders and Soldiers assigned to 715th Military Intelligence Battalion, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater, honor our fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country, by participating in the Hibiscus Half Marathon May 27, 2018 in Waikiki, Hawaii. During the Half Marathon, the Soldiers donned their ruck sacks with photos of heroes that they knew personally as they walked and ran the route.

Leaders and Soldiers assigned to 715th Military Intelligence Battalion, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater, honor our fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country, by participating in the Hibiscus Half Marathon May 27, 2018 in Waikiki, Hawaii. During the Half Marathon, the Soldiers donned their ruck sacks with photos of heroes that they knew personally as they walked and ran the route.

Tags: , , , ,

Category: Fitness, News, Observances

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

«
»