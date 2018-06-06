Army’s ‘premier’ combat sustainment support battalion conducts change of command, responsibility

Story and photos by

Sgt. 1st Class Heather A. Denby

25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Soldiers of the 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion conducted a joint change of command and responsibility ceremony at Weyand Field here May 24.

Lt. Col. James I. Collazo assumed command from Lt. Col. David J. Young.

Command Sgt. Maj. Felicia S. Griffin assumed responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Trinette M. Tucker.

“They truly have represented us well,” said Col. Dennis Levesque, 25th Sustainment Brigade commander. “And this is not the end, as the [25th Infantry Division] song goes, ‘we can always add another story.’ So the [524th CSSB] headquarters is going off to do just that in a few months when they head back to the Middle East.”

The headquarters deployment will mark the third deployment this year from the battalion.

“The accolades, success and reputation of this battalion is entirely because of the outstanding Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and officers who are both before you on this field and currently deployed in harm’s way,” said Young.

During Young’s time in command, the battalion operated the largest military warehouse on Oahu, supporting nearly 400 customers. Their Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment (TMDE) lab services more than 90 different organizations with over 8,700 individual items, while maintaining a 95 percent operational readiness rate. The Soldiers of 524th CSSB have directly supported nine U.S. Pacific Command and division-level training exercises, eight brigade and battalion-level exercises, and three combat training center rotations.

The forward deployed units are spread across 10 different locations to provide sustainment support throughout Central Command’s area of responsibility.

“It is an honor to be part of the Army’s premier combat sustainment support battalion and a privilege to lead our team,” said Collazo.

Collazo is slated to lead the headquarters element during their deployment later this year.

