WASHINGTON — A nurse risked her own life to provide medical attention to victims of a massive train derailment, said Secretary of the Army Mark T. Esper.

Esper spoke at the 2018 Secretary of the Army Awards Ceremony in the Pentagon, June 1.

Tanya C. Porter, a clinical staff nurse at Madigan Army Medical Center, Tacoma, Washington, was on her way home after a 12-hour night shift, Dec. 18, 2017, Esper related.

Then, about 50 meters in front of her, she witnessed the Amtrak Cascades Train 501 derailment, he said. She didn’t hesitate to rush to the scene, or to provide medical attention to the casualties, “even as a 10-ton railcar dangled precipitously above her.

“Her presence of mind and willingness to take action undoubtedly was an instance of providence that benefited many others,” Esper concluded, presenting her with the Secretary of the Army Award for Valor.

The award states in part, “Porter’s quick actions, clear-eyed focus, and lifesaving care greatly contributed to reducing the number of fatalities that day.”

The secretary said Porter exemplifies the selfless service and personal courage that all Soldiers and Army civilians aspire to.

OTHER AWARDEES

Esper also recognized eight other Army civilians “who excelled at character, commitment, competence and courage, the hallmark of true Army professionals.”

Those civilian awardees, Esper said, championed equal opportunity in their organizations. They increased outreach and advocacy with small businesses. They protected the networks. They improved the quality of Army publications and also decreased the time it takes to deliver those products to warfighters.

“Their achievements and contributions are noteworthy for their impact on the total force,” he said. “These awards are not conferred lightly.”

Today, the Army faces complex challenges as it remains engaged in the Middle East, reassures allies and deters adversaries in Europe and is prepared for anything that might happen in Asia, he said.

“All of this amidst the accelerating pace of technological change, which create both challenges and opportunities for the Army,” Esper said. “Dedicated professionals like the ones being recognized here today will help us through all of this. They worked diligently and came up with creative solutions to the most complex problems. They set a high bar for the rest of us to emulate.”

The secretary also recognized family and friends who helped the awardees achieve what they did. The other eight awardees received nine awards from the secretary, including a Soldier from Tripler Army Medical Center:

• The Diversity and Leadership Award (Equal Opportunity Adviser) recipient:

Sgt. 1st Class Erron D. Alor, equal opportunity advisor, Tripler Army Medical Center, U.S. Army Medical Command, U.S. Army Regional Health Command — Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii

(Follow David Vergun on Twitter: @vergunARNEWS)

Category: Leadership, News, Observances