TRICARE says to keep your DEERS information up to date

TRICARE

News Release

Do you or your family member expect to experience a Qualifying Life Event (QLE), including planning to move this summer? If so, you’ll need to update your information in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS).

To remain eligible for TRICARE coverage, you must keep your information current in DEERS. DEERS is a computerized database of active duty and retired service members, their family members and others who are eligible for TRICARE. Proper and current DEERS registration is key to getting timely, effective TRICARE benefits.

It’s essential to update and verify your information in DEERS anytime you have a QLE. This is especially true during the summer moving season. After you arrive at a new duty station or location, update your information in DEERS. Your Social Security number (SSN) and the SSN of each of your covered family members must be included in DEERS for your TRICARE coverage to be accurate.

You have several options for updating and verifying DEERS information. You can make changes in person, by phone, online or by mail.

Add or Remove Family Members

In person: Visit a local ID card office. Find an office near you at www.dmdc.osd.mil/rsl.

Update Contact Information

Phone : Call 1-800-538-9552 (TTY/TDD: 1-866-363-2883) or fax updates to 1-831-655-8317

: Call 1-800-538-9552 (TTY/TDD: 1-866-363-2883) or fax updates to 1-831-655-8317 Online : Log into milConnect at https://milconnect.dmdc.osd.mil

: Log into milConnect at https://milconnect.dmdc.osd.mil Mail: Mail updates to:

Defense Manpower Data Center Support Office

Attention: COA, 400 Gigling Road, Seaside, CA 93955-6771

Only sponsors can add a family member in DEERS. But family members age 18 and older may update their own contact information. Find more information about DEERS on the TRICARE website.

Category: Health