‘Tropic Lightning’ Soldiers train up on weapons for EIB

Spc. Richard Blommers (left) provides instruction to Pfc. Tyler Goodall at the M240B machine gun station during Expert Infantryman Badge train up at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on May 31, 2018. Infantrymen throughout the 25th ID are participating in this biannual event to earn the prestigious Expert Infantryman Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Sgt. Devin Poole, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, gives instruction at the clear, load, correct a malfunction, and unloaded and clear the M2 machine gun station during Expert Infantryman Badge train up at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on May 31, 2018. Infantrymen throughout the 25th ID are participating in this biannual event to earn the prestigious Expert Infantryman Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Staff Sgt. Joseph Ray, assigned to 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, disassembles M4 carbine station during Expert Infantryman Badge train up at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on May 31, 2018. Infantrymen throughout the 25th ID are participating in this biannual event to earn the prestigious Expert Infantryman Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
First Lt. Anthony Presnell, assigned to1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, at the clear, load, correct a malfunction, and unloaded and clear the M2 machine gun station during Expert Infantryman Badge train up at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on May 31, 2018. Infantrymen throughout the 25th ID are participating in this biannual event to earn the prestigious Expert Infantryman Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
