Two specialists receive punishment at courts-martial

Q: Why does the Hawaii Army Weekly publish courts-martial findings?

A: The Office of the Staff Judge Advocate releases the results of recent courts-martial for publication to inform the community of military justice trends and to deter future misconduct by Soldiers.

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii — The following personnel received courts-martial through the Staff Judge Advocate, 25th Infantry Division.

• On 29 May 2018, at a special court-martial convened, here, Spc. Brayden R. Williams, U.S. Army, was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of one specification of larceny of military property and one specification of false official statement in violation of Articles 121 and 107, UCMJ.

The military judge sentenced the accused to be confined for 30 days and to be discharged from the service with a bad conduct discharge. As part of an offer to plead guilty, the convening authority agreed to disapprove any adjudged discharge.

• On 18 May 2018, at a general court-martial convened, here, Spc. Joel C. Vanta, U.S. Army, was convicted by a military panel composed of officers and enlisted members, contrary to his pleas, of one specification of false official statement and one specification of abusive sexual contact in violation of Articles 107 and 120, UCMJ.

The accused was acquitted of one specification of attempted sexual assault, one specification of abusive sexual contact, and one specification of sexual assault in violation of Articles 80 and 120, UCMJ.

The members sentenced the accused to be reprimanded; to be reduced to the grade of E-1; to be restricted to the limits of Schofield Barracks, place of duty, place of worship, dining facility, AAFES, Commissary, and physical fitness centers for 60 days; and to perform hard labor without confinement for 90 days.

• Federal Convictions. In addition to forfeiture of pay (either adjudged or by operation of law), confinement and a punitive discharge, a Soldier will also have a federal conviction that the Soldier must report when filling out a job application. A federal conviction strips a Soldier of many rights, such as the right to purchase and maintain firearms and voting.

Category: Courts-martial Results, News