U.S. Army Hawaii luau is June 15th

June 6, 2018
U.S. Army Hawaii will celebrate 243 years on June 15 at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks. The celebration runs from 5 to 8 p.m. (Courtesy of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation)

