1st Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment cases colors for Korea rotation

Photo by Chief Warrant Officer 4 Mark Leung, 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division Kiowa Warriors from the 2-6th Cav. take to the sky above Oahu during a rehersal, Jan. 13, for the unit's symbolic final flight in Hawaii on Jan. 15. The 2-6th Cav. is deploying to South Korea to support the 2nd CAB.

Currently, four units comprise the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, part of the 25th Infantry Division. (File photo by Chief Warrant Officer 4 Mark Leung, 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division)

Master Sgt. Jason Stadel 
25th Infantry Division Public Affairs    

1st Bn, 25th Aviation will be joined by Troop B, 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 25th CAB, from Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, to form an Army aviation battalion task force known as Task Force Arctic Saber.

Task Force Arctic Saber will replace 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division from Fort Drum, N.Y. as part of a normal rotation of Army aviation assets to augment those already stationed in the Republic of Korea.

Lt. Col. Matthew A. Landrum, Task Force Arctic Saber commander, says this deployment provides a unique opportunity to expand and enhance the relationship with the Republic of Korea Army, and he knows his Soldiers are ready.

“I am humbled to know that we will energetically attack this mission,” Landrum said. “We must always remain mission focused, be professional and stay disciplined.”

Task Force Arctic Saber will be assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division while in Korea.

