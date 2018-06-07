1st Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment cases colors for Korea rotation

1st Bn, 25th Aviation will be joined by Troop B, 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 25th CAB, from Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, to form an Army aviation battalion task force known as Task Force Arctic Saber.

Task Force Arctic Saber will replace 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division from Fort Drum, N.Y. as part of a normal rotation of Army aviation assets to augment those already stationed in the Republic of Korea.

Lt. Col. Matthew A. Landrum, Task Force Arctic Saber commander, says this deployment provides a unique opportunity to expand and enhance the relationship with the Republic of Korea Army, and he knows his Soldiers are ready.

“I am humbled to know that we will energetically attack this mission,” Landrum said. “We must always remain mission focused, be professional and stay disciplined.”

Task Force Arctic Saber will be assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division while in Korea.