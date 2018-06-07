84th Engineer Battalion hosts change of command

Prior to the official ceremony, Busby was presented the Meritorious Service Medal by Col. Danielle J. Ngo, 130th Eng. Bde. Commander, who presided over the ceremony.

“Lt. Col. Busby gave his units and their commanders the freedom to maneuver and accomplish the mission and they did; you have achieved so much under Lt. Col. Busby,” she remarked.

The battalion colors posted in front of the formation symbolizes the rich heritage and history of the unit and the loyalty of its Soldiers. The passing of the colors to Mann represents the assumption of authority that she takes in leading the battalion.

Mann, a graduate of the United States Military Academy, completed the first few assignments of her career in the 84th Engineer Battalion. “It’s great to be back in the ‘Never Daunted!’ family. In many ways, it really feels like coming home,” she stated.

Mann is coming from Washington D.C. where she most recently served as a Mission Assurance Action Officer on the Joint Staff as well as being the Aide-de-Camp to the Commanding General of the Army Corps of Engineers.

Speaking in front of the unit, Busby had some parting words that focused on the challenging future ahead. “We need continued preparation and standards-based leadership. For today’s and tomorrow’s battles, you need to be leaders inside and outside the Army,” he said.

“I’m keenly aware of the unit’s proud legacy and storied history. I’m in awe of the combat and general engineering expertise this battalion boasts. Our sustainers are second to none.”

The 84th Engineer Battalion and its chameleon symbol have a strong heritage. The unit was founded in 1930 and participated in campaigns in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and Iraq. Today, the 84th Eng. Bn. provides general engineering, combat engineering, survey and design, and sustainment across the Pacific with strategic impacts. The unit supports exercises and projects across the Indo-Pacific Command, spanning 36 countries and more than 16 time zones.

