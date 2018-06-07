DOD offers enhanced support for military families with special needs

DOD News

Defense Media Activity

The Defense Department now offers access to a wide array of newly enhanced and specialized support for military families with special needs.

Officials launched the Exceptional Family Member Program “ROC” – for resources, options and consultations – May 30.

Available through Military OneSource, it offers additional expertise, specialized support and more ways to connect families with resources, all of which augment the services already provided by the EFMP staff at military installations around the world, officials said.

Officials hosted a Facebook Live event on the Military OneSource Facebook page to introduce service members and their families to the newly enhanced support available through the EFMP ROC and answer questions.

“One call or chat puts you in touch with an amazing team to help you find services and navigate the wide and sometimes complex array of resources, benefits, and care available to you,” A.T. Johnston, deputy assistant secretary of defense for military community and family policy, said. “The EFMP ROC connects you with subject matter experts, and can provide you with assistance in understanding and navigating the military health care system and TRICARE, as well referrals to local resources to meet your needs.”

Enhanced Level of Service

As Dr. Ed Tyner, director of the Office of Special Needs at Military Community and Family Policy, explained, “We continue to work with military and civilian leaders, service providers, and family members to ensure our programs are focused on the family with greater standardization across the services and locations. The EFMP ROC will enable us to provide an enhanced level of service.”

Military families can schedule an appointment 24/7 with a Military OneSource EFMP ROC special needs consultant by visiting the Military OneSource website or by calling 800-342-9647. Special needs consultations are available via phone or video session. The Military OneSource staff is also available to provide additional support to families through three-way calls with health care and other service providers.

Officials also encourage military families to enroll in the EFMP to ensure they have help working through their unique set of circumstances, and that their family members documented medical and educational needs are considered during the assignment coordination process.

To enroll, the family should complete DD Form 2792, “Family Member Medical Summary” and/or DD Form 2792-1, “Special Education/Early Intervention Summary,” and submit the forms according to the guidance of their military service. For assistance with this process, families can contact their installation Military and Family Support Center, or they can contact Military OneSource.

Category: Community, Defense Media Activity