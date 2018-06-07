‘Tropic Lightning’ Soldiers tackle rain, mud for EIB

| June 7, 2018 | 0 Comments
Spc. Sean Maxwell, an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, uses face paint at the camouflage yourself and individual equipment station during Expert Infantryman Badge train up at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on June 4, 2018. Infantrymen throughout the 25th ID are participating in this biannual event to earn the prestigious Expert Infantryman Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

Spc. Sean Maxwell, an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, uses face paint at the camouflage yourself and individual equipment station during Expert Infantryman Badge train up at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on June 4, 2018. Infantrymen throughout the 25th ID are participating in this biannual event to earn the prestigious Expert Infantryman Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

Pfc. Dylan Lefort, an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, pauses to look ahead as he low crawls at the move under direct fire station during Expert Infantryman Badge train up at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on June 4, 2018. Infantrymen throughout the 25th ID are participating in this biannual event to earn the prestigious Expert Infantryman Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

Pfc. Dylan Lefort, an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, pauses to look ahead as he low crawls at the move under direct fire station during Expert Infantryman Badge train up at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on June 4, 2018. Infantrymen throughout the 25th ID are participating in this biannual event to earn the prestigious Expert Infantryman Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

(View more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/4448066/tropic-lightning-soldiers-rain-mud-train-up-eib?sub_id=313&utm_campaign=subscriptions&utm_medium=email&utm_source=313&utm_content=asset_link.) 

Tags: , , , , , ,

Category: DVIDS, News, Training

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

«