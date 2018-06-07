‘Tropic Lightning’ Soldiers tackle rain, mud for EIB

Spc. Sean Maxwell, an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, uses face paint at the camouflage yourself and individual equipment station during Expert Infantryman Badge train up at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on June 4, 2018. Infantrymen throughout the 25th ID are participating in this biannual event to earn the prestigious Expert Infantryman Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Staff Sgt. Ryan Wise, an infantryman assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, trains at the adjust indirect fire station during Expert Infantryman Badge train up at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on June 4, 2018. Infantrymen throughout the 25th ID are participating in this biannual event to earn the prestigious Expert Infantryman Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Sgt. Paulando Stewart (kneeling) gives instruction to Staff Sgt. Robert Dzula at the prepare a range card for a M240B machine gun during Expert Infantryman Badge train up at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on June 4, 2018. Both Soldiers are infantrymen assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division. Infantrymen throughout the 25th ID are participating in this biannual event to earn the prestigious Expert Infantryman Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Spc. Marcos Veliz (sitting) trains at the adjust indirect fire station as Staff Sgt. Peniamina Feleti keeps time during Expert Infantryman Badge train up at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on June 4, 2018. Marcos is assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division while Feleti is assigned to 1st Battalion, 27th Inf. Regt., 2nd Bde. Combat Team, 25th ID. Infantrymen throughout the 25th ID are participating in this biannual event to earn the prestigious Expert Infantryman Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Staff Sgt. Robert Dzula, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, sites a weapon at the prepare a range card for a M240B machine gun during Expert Infantryman Badge train up at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on June 4, 2018. Infantrymen throughout the 25th ID are participating in this biannual event to earn the prestigious Expert Infantryman Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Pfc. Dylan Lefort, an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, pauses to look ahead as he low crawls at the move under direct fire station during Expert Infantryman Badge train up at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on June 4, 2018. Infantrymen throughout the 25th ID are participating in this biannual event to earn the prestigious Expert Infantryman Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
