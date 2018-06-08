3rd Brigade trains up at land nav for EIB

A Soldier assign to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, plots his course at the land navigation course during Expert Infantryman Badge train up at Schofield Barracks East Range, Hawaii, on June 5, 2018. Infantrymen throughout the 25th ID are participating in this biannual event to earn the prestigious Expert Infantryman Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Pfc. Tom Porter, assign to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, plots his course on his map at the land navigation course during Expert Infantryman Badge train up at Schofield Barracks East Range, Hawaii, on June 5, 2018. Infantrymen throughout the 25th ID are participating in this biannual event to earn the prestigious Expert Infantryman Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
