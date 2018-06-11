2IBCT participates in helocast operations at Bellows

U.S. Army Sgt. Aditya Singh Sehrawat, assigned to 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and 1st Lt. Colt Butler, assigned to Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division construct a poncho raft before a helocast swim on Bellows Air Force Station, Hi., March 1, 2018. In preparation for the 2018 Best Ranger Competition, the 25th Infantry Division Best Ranger Competition teams construct a poncho raft containing their rucksacks and M4 rifles before helocasting out of a Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)
U.S. Army Sgt. Aditya Singh Sehrawat (left), assigned to 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and 1st Lt. Christopher Smith (right), assigned to 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division swim to shore with their poncho raft on Bellows Air Force Station, Hawaii, Mar. 1, 2018. In preparation for the 2018 Best Ranger Competition, the 25th Infantry Division Best Ranger Competition teams construct a poncho raft containing their rucksacks and M4 rifles before helocasting out of a Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)
U.S. Army 1st Lt. Travis Smith (left), assigned to HHBN, 25th Infantry Division and 1st Lt. Colt Butler (right), assigned to Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division take apart their poncho raft after a helocast swim on Bellows Air Force Station, Hawaii, Mar. 1, 2018. In preparation for the 2018 Best Ranger Competition, the 25th Infantry Division Best Ranger Competition teams construct a poncho raft containing their rucksacks and M4 rifles before helocasting out of a Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)
(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/4461316/helocast-operations?sub_id=313&utm_campaign=subscriptions&utm_medium=email&utm_source=313&utm_content=asset_link.)
Tags: 14th Cavalry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Squadron, Bellows, Best Ranger, featured, Lightning Academy
Category: DVIDS, Exercises, News, Training