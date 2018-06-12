536th Support Maintenance Company redeploys from CENTCOM

25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — The 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Sustainment Brigade held a redeployment ceremony June 7 for more than 100 Soldiers assigned to 536th Support Maintenance Company to commemorate their return from a deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Approximately 100 Soldiers of the 536th Support Maintenance Company were reunited with family and friends after a nine-month deployment to various locations throughout U.S. Central Command.

During their tenure with CENTCOM, the 536th SMC supported over 56 external units completing more than 12,000 work orders resulting in roughly 140,000 man-hours worked. The company impacted the mission by fixing combat-power equipment raising operational readiness by 11 percent and saving the Army approximately $500,000 in the process.

“It was an overwhelming success for the 536th Support Maintenance Company,” said Lt. Col. James Collazo, commander of the 524th CSSB. “We are incredibly proud of all that they accomplished.”

