8th TSC changes leadership

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — The 8th Theater Sustainment Command, the Pacific Theater’s senior Army logistics command, officially changed command, June 7, during a ceremony at Hamilton Field, here.

During the ceremony, hosted by U.S. Army Pacific commander Gen. Robert Brown, Maj. Gen. Susan A. Davidson relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Charles R. Hamilton.

For the past two years, Davidson has led the 8th TSC, which is responsible for enabling plans and synchronizes theater distribution and sustainment for the Pacific theater. The 8th TSC units represent more than 5,000 troops representing 167 military occupational specialties.

Brown said that he was proud of the work Davidson and her team accomplished over the past two years.

“We are so fortunate to have had the right leader in command at the right time,” Brown said. “She (Davidson) negotiated with ease the complicated synchronization, integration and coordination of numerous enabling formations to provide tailored support and distribution to Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines across the Indo-Pacific region so that the warfighters request was at the right place, at the right time and in the right quantity.”

Davidson, the command’s first and only female commander, thus far, said that she has enjoyed her time as the 8th TSC’s commander and is proud of all of the accomplishments of her Soldiers. Though bittersweet, she said she was proud to have served with each and every member and wished them well on future endeavors.

“I am absolutely sure that this organization has the best professionals in the Army. I have constantly been impressed by your performance in not only sustaining the force, but some of the more unique missions people wouldn’t think of right away when they think of the 8th TSC,” said Davidson. “I am proud to have served with each and every one of you, and I wish you all the best in your future endeavors. I am extremely proud that while I leave you today in good hands, I will be remaining nearby to continue to serve and support this region.”

After commanding the 8th TSC, Davidson will become the J4 (Logistics, Engineering and Security Cooperation) for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Headquarters.

Before commanding the 8th TSC, Hamilton was most recently the Assistant Chief of Staff of J4, United States Forces Korea. He also served as the Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff, U4, United Nations Command and Deputy Chief of Staff, C4, Combined Forces Command.

He brings a vast wealth of knowledge and experience in the Quartermaster Corps to the 8th TSC and said he looks forward to leading the unit to great things in the future.

“The 8th TSC has a great reputation. We will continue to be warfighter focused and integrate and sync all sustainment for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command,” said Hamilton. “We will conduct tough, realistic training. Thanks to all of the Soldiers on the field and I look forward to training with you and preparing for our next fight.”

