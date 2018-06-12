DES reminds motorists, parents of summertime issues

So long school, hello summer!

Sgt. 1st Class Raquel Orozco

Operations Noncommissioned Officer

Law Enforcement Division

Directorate of Emergency Services

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

Summer may be the most anticipated season for students of all ages.

The expectation of a fun summer brings a host of things: sleeping-in, traveling, more time with friends and family, the beautiful Hawaiian beaches, no homework and great weather – just to name a few things. Unfortunately, these things are mainly experienced by our children. Adults continue to keep our families, installations and military assets safe.

I would like to remind everyone of U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii’s child supervision policies:

Child supervision is still required when school is out (USAG-HI-12, Child Supervision Policy for Army Installations in Hawaii). Children over 12 years old may babysit siblings or other children for up to six hours (not overnight). Children of ages 14 and 15 can babysit for up to eight hours (no overnight). Children 16 and older may be left alone for up to 48 hours, but must have phone access. Curfews are still in effect. Unsupervised children 13 years and younger must be in quarters from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Children of ages 14-17 must be in quarters from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. There are exceptions only for those returning from work, a Youth Center program or installation activity.

I would also like to remind parents that community housing parks are closed during hours of darkness. This is to prevent damage to playgrounds and facilities, gatherings of unauthorized personnel, and any unauthorized or suspicious activities.

Unsupervised children should be reported to the Schofield Barracks or Fort Shafter Military Police to check on the welfare of child and caregivers.

There may be times when someone may face an emergency resulting in lack of child supervision. USAG-HI does have emergency child care assistance through installation resources like the Family Advocacy Program and Army Community Service. Further information can be found in USAG-HI Policy 28, Emergency Child Care for Army in Hawaii Installations.

Please feel free to reach out to Family Advocacy, Army Community Service and Military Police with any concerns or questions. You can also find the policies on the USAG-HI webpage: https://www.garrison.hawaii.army.mil/command/documents.htm.

Category: Community, News, Police Call, Safety, Standing Columns