Islandwide resources partner for ‘Festival of Healing’

Ramee Opperude

U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Over 20 military and civilian organizations in attendance, and hundreds of attendees gathered on the lawn near the U.S. Army Health Clinic- Schofield Barracks for the “Festival of Healing” on April 24, 2018.

The full day event offered training events and activities, including a yoga class, rock painting, faith based support, energy management and a Polynesian dance demonstration.

“We pitched the concept to our commander, the Region Health Command-Pacific (RHC-P) and the Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC) SHARP teams, and all agreed that this would be a great idea,” said Juan Almont-Done, sexual assault response coordinator, USAHC-SB. “From then on, we were making phone calls to the mainland and to both civilian and military organizations throughout the island.”

With each new organization and support the concept grew and was well received by the command team.

“Each time we briefed the concept we would hear an enthusiastic ‘ Yes, we can support it,'” said Almont-Done. “All though we had the ‘Yes,’ it took so much more to make this happen.”

Dozens of clinic staff and Soldiers supported the planning efforts, in addition to the SHARP team who did the bulk of the heavy lifting for the event.

“Partnering creates a relationship between entities with a shared purpose, in this case, assisting in the wellness and healing for those in our community who need or desire it,” said Marlyne Perez, registered dietitian nutritionist, USAHC-SB. “It also gave each entity a resource to rely on in order to answer a need, rather than a break in the continuity of care, which could set the individual back in their wellness journey,” added Perez.

Support came in the form of dozens of organizations from within the U.S. Army-Hawaii and across the island.

The event, which took place during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, was the result of months of planning for several victim advocates and sexual assault response coordinators. Units who were directly involved included Regional Health Command-Pacific (RHC-P), U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC), the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade, and the 599th Transportation Brigade.

“All in all, even though we had some rainy weather, the event was a true success, and we could not be happier,” said Almont-Done.

The event welcomed the general public and medical professionals from across U.S. Army Hawaii, many of whom were familiar with the programs and walked away with a more robust understanding of resources available within the community.

“Our desired impact was to let our community know that we all need healing. We all go through some type of pain, whether emotional, spiritual, physical, etc., from some traumatic event that happens in our lives. We don’t have to let that event define us. As a community, we are here to support each other in the healing process. From victim to survivor and from survivor to thriver,” added Almont-Done.

Category: News