25th Infantry Division runs to celebrate 243 years

| June 19, 2018 | 0 Comments
The 25th Infantry Division held a four-mile esprit de corps run in honor of the Army Birthday at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on June 14, 2018. The run was part of the Pacific Theater Army Week. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

