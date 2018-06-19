25th Infantry Division runs to celebrate 243 years

The 25th Infantry Division holds a 4-mile esprit de corps run in honor of the Army birthday at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on June 14, 2018. The run was part of the Pacific Theater Army Week. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
The 25th Infantry Division holds a 4-mile esprit de corps run in honor of the Army Birthday at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on June 14, 2018. The run was part of the Pacific Theater Army Week. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
The 25th Infantry Division holds a 4-mile esprit de corps run in honor of the Army Birthday at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on June 14, 2018. The run was part of the Pacific Theater Army Week. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Tags: 25th Infantry Division, army birthday, featured, full-image
Category: DVIDS, Leadership, Observances