311th Signal Command among units vying for Reserve Best Warrior

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers plot their coordinates to the first rally point during the land navigation event at the 2018 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, June 14, 2018. Today, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers give everything they have to push past their limits and finish the last day of events in the 2018 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Joshua Talley)
-
-
U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Nicolas Cholula, a combat documentation production specialist from Oxnard, California, with the 311th Signal Command (Theater Support Unit), plots his points to the first rally point during Land Navigation event at the 2018 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, June 14, 2018. Today, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers give everything they have to push past their limits and finish the last day of events in the 2018 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Joshua Talley)
-
-
U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Derek Hopkins, a cavalry scout from Somerset, Kentucky, with the 2nd Battalion, 398th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade, 98th Training Division (Initial Entry Training), 108th Training Command (IET), shoots an azmuth while performing the land navigation event at the 2018 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, June 14, 2018. Today, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers give everything they have to push past their limits and finish the last day of events in the 2018 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Joshua Talley)
-
-
U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. David Guitierrez, a military policeman from Sunland, California, with the 442nd Military Police Company, 104th Military Police Battalion, 200th Military Police Command, plots his points to the first rally point during the land navigation event at the 2018 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, June 14, 2018. Today, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers give everything they have to push past their limits and finish the last day of events in the 2018 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Joshua Talley) (Released)
-
-
U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Benjamin Retz, a combat engineer from Ames, Iowa, with the 402nd Engineer Company, 416th Theater Engineer Command, plots his points to the first rally point during the land navigation event at the 2018 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, June 14, 2018. Today, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers give everything they have to push past their limits and finish the last day of events in the 2018 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Joshua Talley)
