‘Tropic Lightning’ moves to Testing Day 3 with Expert Infantryman Badge

Spc. Ethan Barnett, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, prepares a M98 Javelin for firing during Expert Infantryman Badge testing at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on June 13, 2018. Infantrymen throughout the 25th ID are participating in this biannual event to earn the prestigious Expert Infantryman Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
-
-
Spc. Elis Frazier, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, at the clear, load, correct a malfunction, unload and clear MK 19 40mm grenade machine gun during Expert Infantryman Badge testing at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on June 13, 2018. Infantrymen throughout the 25th ID are participating in this biannual event to earn the prestigious Expert Infantryman Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
-
-
Pvt. Joseph Hyson, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, at the employ/recover M18A1 claymore station during Expert Infantryman Badge testing at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on June 13, 2018. Infantrymen throughout the 25th ID are participating in this biannual event to earn the prestigious Expert Infantryman Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Second Lt. Jake Schmitz, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, prepares M136 (AT-4) for firing/perform misfire station during Expert Infantryman Badge testing at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on June 13, 2018. Infantrymen throughout the 25th ID are participating in this biannual event to earn the prestigious Expert Infantryman Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
A Soldier assigned to the 25th Infantry Division tosses a dummy grenade during Expert Infantryman Badge testing at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on June 13, 2018. Infantrymen throughout the 25th ID are participating in this biannual event to earn the prestigious Expert Infantryman Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Tags: 25th Infantry Division, 2nd Battalion 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, EIB, Expert Infantry Badge, featured, full-image
Category: DVIDS, News, Training