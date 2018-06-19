‘Tropic Lightning’ Soldiers conduct EIB ruck march

| June 19, 2018 | 0 Comments

(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/4488645/tropic-lightning-soldiers-conduct-eib-ruck-march?sub_id=313&utm_campaign=subscriptions&utm_medium=email&utm_source=313&utm_content=asset_link.)

Tags: , ,

Category: News, Training

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

«
»