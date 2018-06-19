‘Tropic Lightning’ Soldiers receive prestigious EIB

June 19, 2018
More than 160 Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division earned their Expert Infantryman Badge at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on June 15, 2018. Infantrymen throughout the 25th ID are participating in this biannual event to earn the prestigious Expert Infantryman Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

