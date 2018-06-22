Regional Cyber Center-Pacific leaves Signal Brigade, joins Army Cyber Command

Spc. Randi Hudson

Regional Cyber Center-Pacific

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — A patching ceremony was held at Richardson Theater, Fort Shafter as the Regional Cyber Center-Pacific transfer from 516th Signal Brigade to Army Cyber Command, May 23, 2018.

Ronald Pontius, Deputy Commanding General of ARCYBER, removed the 516th patch from the sleeve of Lt. Col. Cason Green, RCC-P Director, and replaced it with the ARCYBER patch. The formation of RCC-P soldiers performed an about-facing movement and proceeded to change the patches of their fellow soldiers.

The 516th Commander, Col. Mark Miles, and the 311th Signal Command (Theater) Commanding General/United States Army Pacific G6, Brig. Gen. Lawrence Thoms, also attended the ceremony.

“The most memorable aspect of the ceremony was saying goodbye to the 516th and starting a new journey with the ARCYBER family,” Sgt. 1st Class Robert Petruska, Cyber Security Noncommissioned Officer.

The objective is to have all RCC organizations fall under one umbrella. This global standardization will allow for procedures and policies to be the same across the board which will enhance cyber readiness.

The RCC-P has undergone multiple changes in the past year leading up to this transition to include establishing the Army Enterprise Service Desk-Pacific; an Information Technology/Information Management customer support call center that services Hawaii, Japan, and Alaska regions.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Feb. 1, 2018 to celebrate the completion of the RCC-P’s newly renovated office and the establishment of the AESD-P.

“Any time you can celebrate a significant accomplishment together with coworkers it helps build unit cohesion” said Kory Sola, AESD-P Operations Manager. “Everyone in the RCC-P and AESD-P sacrificed for months working out of an alternate work space and this event was a great way to bring everyone together to convey appreciation for their patience and support.”

The RCC-P temporarily transferred from Fort Shafter to Schofield Barracks during the refurbishment of their office. They occupied a space within the 30th Signal Battalion’s area of operations from February 2017 to November 2017. After their return to Fort Shafter, the pressure was higher than usual to ensure that exceeded the standards during the Command Cyber Readiness Inspection, 19-29 March.

The CCRI aims at evaluating network and physical security, performing vulnerability scans, and assessing the overall compliance with the Department of Defense cyber security policies. Soldiers, Civilians, and Contractors all worked diligently to prepare, working long days and weekends. A team effort that had an outcome that they were pleased with.

“There were a lot of large enterprise changes in the months leading up to the CCRI, Windows 10 upgrade being a big one,” said Director of RCC-P, LTC Green. “The scores show that we did well across a lot of different technology areas.”

Soldiers and Civilians were presented awards for their hard work and dedication the RCC-P. The RCC-P also plans to host Ohana Day with a cookout and fun activities, July 3, to celebrate the Soldiers, Civilians and family members of a team who have accomplished so much this year.

