U.S. Army Pacific hosts 2018 Best Warrior Competition

| June 22, 2018 | 0 Comments
Spc. Corey Hauck, a horizonal construction engineer assigned to 130th Engineer Battalion and a native of York, Pennsylvania, negotiates an obstacle at the confidence course during the 2018 U.S. Army-Pacific Command Noncommissioned Officer and Best Warrior Competition, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 11. The USARPAC BWC is being held to recognize and select the most qualified noncommissioned officer and junior enlisted Soldier to represent USARPAC at the Army’s 2018 Best Warrior Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, and the Pentagon from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5, 2018. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maryam Treece, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

 

Spc. Corey Hauck, a horizonal construction engineer assigned to 130th Engineer Battalion and native of York, Pennsylvania, has his weapon checked by a range safety during the 2018 U.S. Army-Pacific Command Noncommissioned Officer and Best Warrior Competition, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 11. The USARPAC BWC is being held to recognize and select the most qualified noncommissioned officer and junior enlisted Soldier to represent USARPAC at the Army’s 2018 Best Warrior Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia and the Pentagon from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5, 2018. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maryam Treece, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

