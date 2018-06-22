U.S. Army Pacific hosts 2018 Best Warrior Competition

Spc. Corey Hauck, a horizonal construction engineer assigned to 130th Engineer Battalion and a native of York, Pennsylvania, negotiates an obstacle at the confidence course during the 2018 U.S. Army-Pacific Command Noncommissioned Officer and Best Warrior Competition, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 11. The USARPAC BWC is being held to recognize and select the most qualified noncommissioned officer and junior enlisted Soldier to represent USARPAC at the Army’s 2018 Best Warrior Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, and the Pentagon from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5, 2018. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maryam Treece, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
Spc. Daniel Fleming, an intelligence analyst assigned to 5th Battlefield Coordination Detachment and native of Fairfield, Maine, negotiates an obstacle at the confidence course during the 2018 U.S. Army-Pacific Command Noncommissioned Officer and Best Warrior Competition, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 11. The USARPAC BWC is being held to recognize and select the most qualified noncommissioned officer and junior enlisted Soldier to represent USARPAC at the Army’s 2018 Best Warrior Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia and the Pentagon from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5, 2018. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maryam Treece, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
Sgt. 1st Class Ian Shaughnessey, a combat medic specialist assigned to Support Battalion, 196th Infantry Brigade and native of Sierra Vista, Arizona, negotiates an obstacle at the confidence course during the 2018 U.S. Army-Pacific Command Noncommissioned Officer and Best Warrior Competition, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 11. The USARPAC BWC is being held to recognize and select the most qualified noncommissioned officer and junior enlisted Soldier to represent USARPAC at the Army’s 2018 Best Warrior Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia and the Pentagon from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5, 2018. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maryam Treece, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
Spc. Corey Hauck, a horizonal construction engineer assigned to 130th Engineer Battalion and native of York, Pennsylvania, has his weapon checked by a range safety during the 2018 U.S. Army-Pacific Command Noncommissioned Officer and Best Warrior Competition, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 11. The USARPAC BWC is being held to recognize and select the most qualified noncommissioned officer and junior enlisted Soldier to represent USARPAC at the Army’s 2018 Best Warrior Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia and the Pentagon from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5, 2018. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maryam Treece, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
