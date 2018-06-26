2IBCT field grade officers participate in Warrior Blitz

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, participate in a leader development physical training event on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 25, 2018. The purpose of the event is to build the Warrior field-grade team, develop adaptive and agile leaders, and ensure all leaders in the Warrior Brigade are prepared to fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)
-
-
U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, participate in a leader development physical training event on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 25, 2018. The purpose of the event is to build the Warrior field-grade team, develop adaptive and agile leaders, and ensure all leaders in the Warrior Brigade are prepared to fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)
-
-
U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, participate in a leader development physical training event on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 25, 2018. The purpose of the event is to build the Warrior field-grade team, develop adaptive and agile leaders, and ensure all leaders in the Warrior Brigade are prepared to fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)
-
-
U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, participate in a leader development physical training event on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 25, 2018. The purpose of the event is to build the Warrior field-grade team, develop adaptive and agile leaders, and ensure all leaders in the Warrior Brigade are prepared to fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)
-
-
U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, participate in a leader development physical training event on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 25, 2018. The purpose of the event is to build the Warrior field-grade team, develop adaptive and agile leaders, and ensure all leaders in the Warrior Brigade are prepared to fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)
(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/4511341/warrior-blitz?sub_id=313&utm_campaign=subscriptions&utm_medium=email&utm_source=313&utm_content=asset_link.)
Tags: 25th Infantry Division, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, featured, full-image, physical training
Category: DVIDS, Leadership, News, Training