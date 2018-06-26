Army to celebrate July 4th with full day of festivities

Musical performances include country singer David Nail and local artist Anuhea

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — U.S. Army Hawaii will pay tribute to the brave men and women in the Armed Forces by hosting the 4th of July Spectacular, here, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 4.

Entertainers are listed for the Fourth of July Spectacular at Schofield Barracks. (Courtesy of FMWR)

This marks the 47th year the Army has hosted its “spectacular” celebration. The historical event is free and open to the public.

Musical performances kick off at 1 p.m. with Dita Holyfield’s Hillbilly House, followed by Anuhea, one of Hawaii’s top female artists, at 3:30 p.m. Headline performer David Nail takes the stage at 5:30 p.m. performing his top country hits like “Whatever She’s Got” and “Let it Rain.”

Other activities include a U.S. Army Special Operations Command parachute demonstration, carnival rides, games, food, a 50 State Patriotic Salute to the nation, and an awe-inspiring fireworks display to close out the night.

For a full listing of events, times and installation access and parking information, visit www.himwr.com/4thofjuly.

• Installation Access and Parking

Visitors who do not possess a military ID should enter Schofield through Foote Gate on Kunia Road. Traffic control personnel will direct visitors to park on Watts Field, and a shuttle will take them to the event.

All vehicle occupants 16 years of age and older must present a valid state or government photo ID, and the vehicle driver must provide a current driver’s license, vehicle registration, proof of insurance and safety check.

Coolers, backpacks and bags are subject to inspection. No pets or glass bottles are permitted.

