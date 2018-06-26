Army to celebrate July 4th with full day of festivities

Musical performances include country singer David Nail and local artist Anuhea

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — U.S. Army Hawaii will pay tribute to the brave men and women in the Armed Forces by hosting the 4th of July Spectacular, here, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 4.

This marks the 47th year the Army has hosted its “spectacular” celebration. The historical event is free and open to the public.

Musical performances kick off at 1 p.m. with Dita Holyfield’s Hillbilly House, followed by Anuhea, one of Hawaii’s top female artists, at 3:30 p.m. Headline performer David Nail takes the stage at 5:30 p.m. performing his top country hits like “Whatever She’s Got” and “Let it Rain.”

Other activities include a U.S. Army Special Operations Command parachute demonstration, carnival rides, games, food, a 50 State Patriotic Salute to the nation, and an awe-inspiring fireworks display to close out the night.

For a full listing of events, times and installation access and parking information, visit www.himwr.com/4thofjuly.

• Installation Access and Parking

Visitors who do not possess a military ID should enter Schofield through Foote Gate on Kunia Road. Traffic control personnel will direct visitors to park on Watts Field, and a shuttle will take them to the event.

All vehicle occupants 16 years of age and older must present a valid state or government photo ID, and the vehicle driver must provide a current driver’s license, vehicle registration, proof of insurance and safety check.

Coolers, backpacks and bags are subject to inspection. No pets or glass bottles are permitted.