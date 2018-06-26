U.S. Army Pacific celebrates 291 years of service

Staff Sgt. Justin Silvers

U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — U.S. Army Pacific held a Celebration of Service ceremony, June 20, 2018, at historic Palm Circle, here.

Fellow Soldiers, family and friends gathered to pay tribute to the USARPAC Soldiers as they transition.

Deputy Chief of Staff, G3/5/7, Brig. Gen. Stephen L.A. Michael was the host of the ceremony, and thanked the Soldiers for their service, which encompassed a combined total of more than 291 years of service.

“Today we recognize 10 warriors with over 291 total combined service,” said Michael. “It is an honor to stand here today on behalf of USARPAC, our Army and our nation to honor these Soldiers and their families that have given so much. I can think of no greater privilege.”

The USARPAC retirees honored follow:

• Col. Kevin J. Mulvihill,

• Lt. Col. Edward Lewis,

• Chief Warrant Officer 5 Roy L. Rucker,

• Chief Warrant Officer 2 Randy L. Greenidge,

• Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel L. Gustafson,

• Command Sgt. Maj. Sergio Ortega,

• 1st Sgt. Helder Camara,

• Master Sgt. Gregory Henderson,

• Sergeant 1st Class Racheal A. Avert and

• Staff Sgt. Fabricio A. Carias.

Michael spoke on the legacy the Soldiers were leaving behind and how it will shape the future.

“Today we bid you farewell; we honor your service and sacrifice and we celebrate your legacy,” said Michael. “As we look into the future, we do so with great optimism because of your legacy that remains behind. The lives you’ve touched and changed, the Soldiers and families in whom you’ve invested, the leaders developed and the units trained. We will win as we always have because of what you have left behind.”

USARPAC’s Celebration of Service ceremony recognizes Soldiers for service to the nation as they get ready to transition into their new careers. During the ceremony, Soldiers receive awards and are presented with the U.S. Flag in honor of their service to our nation.

(See more photos at https://www.flickr.com/photos/ usarpac/albums/ 72157698383985485.)

