Several items prohibited at Fourth of July Spectacular

Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — For everyone’s safety, several items are prohibited at the Fourth of July Spectacular at Weyand Field, here, July 4.

Prohibited Items or Animals

• Glass Bottles

• Pets (Service Animals are Permitted)

• Weapons of any kind, including, but not limited to:

– Firearms (with or without permit)

– Pocketknives and/or Multi-tools

– Pepper Spray or Mace

– Flares or Fireworks

• All backpacks, briefcases, luggage, or duffel bags (diaper bags, coolers and small purses are permitted)

• Skateboards, hover boards, rollerblades, scooters, or bicycles

• Noise making devices (e.g. air horns, drums, whistles)

• Illegal Substances

• Laser pointers

• Drones of any kind, including but not limited to:

– UAV’s, RPA’s, or UAS’s

• Offensive or profane messages or images on signs and clothing.

For your safety and the safety of others, guests and their possessions are subject to inspection as a condition of admittance. Please have your bags open and available for inspection.

Military Police Officers reserve final decision on items brought into the venue. Intoxicated patrons may be denied admittance to the field.

Category: Community, Safety