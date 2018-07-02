City & County of Honolulu to secure parks in country locations

Contract for parks covered in original urban Honolulu pilot project extended to April 2019

HONOLULU — Following a successful pilot project to secure closed park facilities in urban Honolulu, the initiative is being expanded to rural, country parks. In addition, the original contract for the town park locations is being extended through April 2019.

This past April, Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced the three-month pilot project to secure certain park facilities during established closure hours. Under a contract of approximately $26,000 with American Guard Services Inc., 25 city parks, from the Kaiwi Coastline to ‘Aiea, had their comfort stations and/or parking lots secured on a nightly basis.

A similar contract is being drafted for numerous parks around the island, including leeward, central, windward, and North Shore locations. The exact parks included in that contract, its cost, and the contract time period are still being finalized. They are expected to be determined and implemented by fall 2018.

“This effort to keep our park facilities more secured from vandals and illegal activity has been a game-changer,” said Mayor Caldwell. “We received positive feedback from the public and requests from communities outside of town for the expansion of this program to the rest of the island. I am glad that we are expanding the program and hope to deliver similar results to those park users.”

The Department of Parks and Recreation would like to remind the public that park gates that will be secured on a nightly basis will not be reopened to allow drivers to retrieve their vehicles. If a car is located inside of a parking lot at the time of a park closure, the driver will not be able to leave the parking lot until the park reopens. This practice also occurs at numerous campground locations island-wide.

In fiscal year 2018, the Department of Parks and Recreation spent over $224,000 on in-house maintenance to address damage from vandalism. This does not include larger projects that required capital improvement funds to address the damage.

