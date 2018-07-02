Fireworks are prohibited on all installations – except authorized, professional fireworks

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Residents, workers, patrons and visitors are reminded that fireworks are prohibited on all Army installations.

The installation prohibition includes all fireworks, such as firecrackers and sparklers.

Commercial fireworks, however, are permitted through supervised professional fireworks contractors for holiday celebrations.

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii will host an authorized, professional fireworks display at 8:30 p.m., July 4, here.

While trained professionals will be setting off the fireworks, bystanders should still take precautions, according to USAG-HI Installation Safety Office officials.

Spectators will be directed away from the firing points in the Commissary and Flagview Mall parking lots.

Department of the Army police will be posted near the Commissary parking lot, and military police will be patrolling the area.

Off-post guidelines

Fireworks ordinance guidelines on Oahu — for areas outside military installations — are as follows:

•Possession and use of consumer fireworks, including fountains and sparklers, are against the law. The exception is specifically for those who obtain a permit from the Honolulu Fire Department to use firecrackers on the Fourth of July and other cultural events. Permits cost $25 for every 5,000 firecrackers.

•Possession and use of aerial and display fireworks are against the law, except by licensed professionals.

•It is unlawful to import, store, sell or keep any fireworks within the City and County of Honolulu and on the island of Oahu. Licensed dealers are exempt.

•It is illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to possess, buy, sell or set off display (aerial) fireworks or firecrackers.

•Penalties for violating the law range from a fine of $200 to $2,000 and/or up to one year in jail.

•Property used to violate the fireworks law is subject to forfeiture.

Fireworks Safety

The following sources can answer your questions about fireworks:

•Before the Schofield Barracks Fourth of July Spectacular, call USAG-HI’s Directorate of Installation Safety at 655-5369 regarding safety issues.

•During the event, military police will be patrolling the area, and will be available at the MP tent. Visit www.mwrarmyhawaii.com or call 655-0111/2 for event information.

•Get more details about fireworks safety at the National Council on Fireworks Safety at www.fireworksafety.com.

