Video – Hawaii National Guard gives blessing ceremony for Pahoa microshelters

The Microshelter homes in Pahoa had it’s blessing ceremony today, June 30, 2018. Hawaii Governor David Ige, Big Island Mayor Harry Kim, and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard were in attendance at the Sacred Heart Church property.

The month long project was a collaboration of a many different organizations. Soldiers from the 230th Engineer Company, Hawaii Army National Guard supplied man power and organization of the micro shelters.

A total of 48 Soldiers from the 230th Engineer Company from Maui took part in the micro shelter project. The Soldiers helped build the 20 micro shelters that will be used to house those displaced by the lava flow. Hawaii Army National Guard soldiers also helped build the showers and bathroom stalls in the area.

The micro shelters are 10×12 and can up to two parents and five children. Two separate bathrooms for males and females were built with four stalls each. Two separate showers were also built with three showers each.

Priority of the microshelters will go to the elderly, disabled, and families of seven.

Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers collaborated with civilian organizations such as Hope Services, Pacific Rim Construction LLC, and many more on this project and broke ground on June 1st, 2018. The idea for the project was introduced by Gilbert Aguinaldo, Pacific Rim Construction LLC. Under the direction of the Governor, Hawaii Army National Guard soldiers were deployed to help support Hawaii County.

Aguinaldo shared his thoughts on the support from the Hawaii Army National Guard during an interview. Carol Ignacio from Hope Services also shared her thoughts on the project.

